Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 10.4% in early Feb

Tuesday, 20 February 2024 09:59:22 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On February 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 9.56 million mt, up 900,000 mt or 10.4 percent compared to January 31, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of February 10, domestic inventory of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.63 million mt, 1.14 million mt, 1.16 million mt, 1.2 million mt and 4.43 million mt, increasing by 5.2 percent, 1.8 percent, 9.4 percent, 14.3 percent and 14.2 percent, respectively, all compared to January 31.