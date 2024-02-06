﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 5.2% in late Jan

Tuesday, 06 February 2024 10:10:12 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On January 31 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 8.66 million mt, up 430,000 mt or 5.2 percent compared to January 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of January 31, domestic inventory of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.55 million mt, 1.12 million mt, 1.06 million mt, 1.05 million mt and 3.88 million mt, increasing by 2.6 percent, 1.8 percent, 1.0 percent, 6.1 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively, all compared to January 20.


Tags: Wire Rod Hrc Plate Crc Rebar Longs Flats China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 5.4% in mid-Jan

25 Jan | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 1.4% in late Dec

04 Jan | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.4% in mid-December

25 Dec | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.4% in early December

15 Dec | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.3% in late Nov

05 Dec | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 7.6% in early November

14 Nov | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.8% in late October

03 Nov | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.6% in mid-October

24 Oct | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.8% in late Sept

11 Oct | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.7% in mid-September

25 Sep | Steel News