Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 5.4% in mid-Jan

Thursday, 25 January 2024 10:40:42 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On January 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 8.23 million mt, up 420,000 mt or 5.4 percent compared to January 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of January 20, domestic inventory of hot rolled coil (HRC), cold rolled coil (CRC), common medium plate, wire rod and rebar amounted to 1.51 million mt, 1.10 million mt, 1.05 million mt, 0.99 million mt and 3.58 million mt, increasing by 2.7 percent, 3.8 percent, 4.0 percent, 7.6 percent and 6.9 percent, respectively, all compared to January 10.