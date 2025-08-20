 |  Login 
US CRC exports down 0.7 percent in June 2025

Wednesday, 20 August 2025 02:48:59 (GMT+3)

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 61,214 mt in June this year, down 0.7 percent month on month and down 11.6 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $82.8 million in June, compared to $80.8 million in the previous month and $89.4 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in June with 45,767 mt, compared to 46,563 mt in May and 54,523 mt in June last year. The other top destination was Canada with 14,797 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in June.


