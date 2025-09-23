US CRC exports up 0.6 percent in July 2025

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 61,610 mt in July this year, up 0.6 percent month on month and down 9.9 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $80.3 million in July, compared to $82.8 million in the previous month and $84.4 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in July with 48,646 mt, compared to 45,767 mt in June and 53,484 mt in July last year. The other top destination was Canada with 12,600 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in July.