 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US CRC exports down 13.8 percent in April from March

Monday, 23 June 2025 05:35:21 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 55,386 mt in April this year, down 13.8 percent month on month and down 21.9 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $73.9 million in April, compared to $83.3 million in the previous month and $88.3 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in April with 40,234 mt, compared to 47,360 mt in March and 54,717 mt in April last year. The other top destination was Canada with 14,917 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in April.


Tags: Crc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Weekly US HRC prices up on reduced supply options with tariffs, while other flat prices dip

20 Jun | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 25, 2025

19 Jun | Flats and Slab

Turkish CRS spot prices decrease while HRS prices remain stable despite weak demand

19 Jun | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC offer prices keep declining amid slow demand

18 Jun | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC prices show mixed trend, trade sentiment remains subdued

16 Jun | Flats and Slab

CRC import price offers decline in Brazil

13 Jun | Flats and Slab

US flat steel prices rise as doubled steel tariffs reduce import availability

13 Jun | Flats and Slab

European CRC and HDG prices slip further amid weak demand and HRC pressure

13 Jun | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 24, 2025

12 Jun | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s CRC imports up 31.6 percent in January-April

12 Jun | Steel News