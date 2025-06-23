US CRC exports down 13.8 percent in April from March

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 55,386 mt in April this year, down 13.8 percent month on month and down 21.9 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $73.9 million in April, compared to $83.3 million in the previous month and $88.3 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in April with 40,234 mt, compared to 47,360 mt in March and 54,717 mt in April last year. The other top destination was Canada with 14,917 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in April.