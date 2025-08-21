US CRC imports down 0.6 percent in June 2025

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 89,284 mt in June this year, down 0.6 percent month on month and up 1.3 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $87.4 million in June this year, compared to $93.8 million in May and $102.1 million in June last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in June with 23,884 mt, compared to 29,566 mt in May and 51,870 mt in June last year. Other top sources of imported CRC in June include Taiwan with 15,852 mt, Australia with 12,767 mt, Sweden with 6,565 mt, and Vietnam with 6,065 mt.