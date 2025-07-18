 |  Login 
US CRC exports up 11.4 percent in May 2025

Friday, 18 July 2025 20:17:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 61,675 mt in May this year, up 11.4 percent month on month and down 7.3 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $80.8 million in May, compared to $73.9 million in the previous month and $87.9 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in May with 46,563 mt, compared to 40,234 mt in April and 50,914 mt in May last year. The other top destination was Canada with 14,511 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in May.


