Turkey exhausts EU’s rebar import quota for Q4

During the second month of the EU quota period from October 1 to December 31, some import quotas for certain steel products allocated for some countries like Turkey, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Macedonia, Serbia and China have been exhausted, while more than 60 percent of some import quotas have been used up, according to the latest data from the European Commission.

Regarding the quotas allocated to Turkey, the country has exhausted its 95,531 mt and 38,535 mt quotas for rebar and other welded pipes, while the country has used up 87.33 percent of its 110,203 mt quota for merchant bars and light sections and 93.15 percent of its 22,892 mt quota for angles and sections.

Looking at the other exhausted quotas, India has used all of its 227,781 mt quota for HRC (1A) and 19,251 mt quota for gas pipes, while South Korea has exhausted its 37,973 mt and 71,880 mt quotas for metallic coated sheets (4A) and organic coated sheets quotas, respectively. Vietnam and Taiwan used all of their 43,989 mt quotas each for CRC allocated under “other countries”, while Taiwan also has exhausted its 13,551 mt quota for tin mill products. In addition, Macedonia has used all of its 26,524 mt quota for hollow sections, while Serbia also has exhausted its 5,626 mt quota for the same product allocated under “other countries”. China has used up all of its 34,805 mt quota for other seamless pipes.

Meanwhile, India has used up 68.74 percent, 91.16 percent, 88.8 percent and 61.43 percent of its quotas of 44,092 mt for electrical sheets (3B), 169,725 mt for metallic coated sheets (4B), 16,298 mt for tin mill products and 15,255 mt for wire rod, respectively. Japan has exhausted 94.01 percent of its 43,989 mt quota for CRC, while Macedonia and the UK have used up 96.53 percent and 63.31 percent of their quotas of 7,110 mt and 9,029 mt for gas pipes, respectively. In addition, Indonesia has exhausted 77.47 percent of its 111,358 mt quota for quarto plates.

Looking at the quotas allocated for other countries, 94.94 percent of the 106,036 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4B), 72.69 percent of the 58,399 mt quota for stainless cold rolled sheets and strips and 61.66 percent of the 97,519 mt quota for merchant bars and light sections have been exhausted.