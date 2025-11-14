 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s CRC imports up...

Turkey’s CRC imports up 38.7 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

Friday, 14 November 2025 11:43:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 86,521 metric tons, up by 23.5 percent compared to August and by 14.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $55.49 million, decreasing by 3.8 percent compared to the previous month and up by 22.5 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 800,254 mt, up 38.7 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 15.9 percent to $519.28 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - last 12 months

In the first nine months of the year, Turkey’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 248,841 mt, up 46.8 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Russia with 229,312 mt, up 101.7 percent year on year, and China with 197,440 mt, up 46.9 percent compared to the same period of last year.

Turkey’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-September 2025 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2025 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
S. Korea  248,841  169,495 46.8  21,495  21,731 -1.1
Russia  229,312  113,706 101.7  33,653  12,784 163.2
China  197,440  134,436 46.9  17,089  24,705 -30.8
Belgium  37,422  24,340 53.7  2,796  1,591 75.7
Spain  24,555  38,867 -36.8  4,128  2,680 54
France  19,841  23,398 -15.2  2,779  2,366 17.5
Netherlands  12,308  20,562 -40.1  2,349  1,363 72.4
Germany  8,520  4,230 101.4  426  142 200.9
Sweden  7,982  4,450 79.4  841  777 8.2
Italy  4,164  9,166 -54.6  182  0 >1000.0

Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-September 2025


Tags: Crc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 46, 2025

13 Nov | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices unchanged amid mild HRC futures fluctuations

12 Nov | Flats and Slab

CRC import price offers stable in Brazil

12 Nov | Flats and Slab

US flat steel pricing recovers previous weekly dip with steady November scrap, HRC futures rally

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC prices show modest gains amid restocking of moderate volumes

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats spot prices stable despite weak demand, Liberty Galati’s outlook worsens

07 Nov | Flats and Slab

European CRC and HDG prices stable, mixed signals from import CRC and HDG

07 Nov | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 45, 2025

06 Nov | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices edge down amid lower futures prices

06 Nov | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC prices enter new down-cycle as industrial users keep restocking to minimum

03 Nov | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Cold Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.4 - 2.5 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Cold Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.8 - 2 mm
Width:  0 mm
Coil:   R
SAMBHV SPONGE POWER LIMITED
View Offer
Cold Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.3 - 1.2 mm
Width:  1 - 1.5 mm
Coil:   R
DX51-52-53-D+Z s220-280-300 GD etc.
BATTALLAR DEMIR SAN. ve TIC LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer