Turkey’s CRC imports up 38.7 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

In September this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 86,521 metric tons, up by 23.5 percent compared to August and by 14.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $55.49 million, decreasing by 3.8 percent compared to the previous month and up by 22.5 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey 's CRC imports amounted to 800,254 mt, up 38.7 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 15.9 percent to $519.28 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - last 12 months

In the first nine months of the year, Turkey ’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 248,841 mt, up 46.8 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Russia with 229,312 mt, up 101.7 percent year on year, and China with 197,440 mt, up 46.9 percent compared to the same period of last year.

Turkey ’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2025 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2025 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) S. Korea 248,841 169,495 46.8 21,495 21,731 -1.1 Russia 229,312 113,706 101.7 33,653 12,784 163.2 China 197,440 134,436 46.9 17,089 24,705 -30.8 Belgium 37,422 24,340 53.7 2,796 1,591 75.7 Spain 24,555 38,867 -36.8 4,128 2,680 54 France 19,841 23,398 -15.2 2,779 2,366 17.5 Netherlands 12,308 20,562 -40.1 2,349 1,363 72.4 Germany 8,520 4,230 101.4 426 142 200.9 Sweden 7,982 4,450 79.4 841 777 8.2 Italy 4,164 9,166 -54.6 182 0 >1000.0

Shares in Turkey’s cold rolled coil imports - January-September 2025