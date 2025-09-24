US CRC imports up 12.7 percent in July 2025

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 100,661 mt in July this year, up 12.7 percent month on month and down 28.2 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $97.2 million in July this year, compared to $87.4 million in June and $161.3 million in July last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in July with 21,360 mt, compared to 23,884 mt in June and 47,921 mt in July last year. Other top sources of imported CRC in July include Sweden with 10,101 mt, Turkey with 9,383 mt, South Korea with 9,168 mt, and Australia with 9,166 mt.