US CRC imports down 30.9 percent in November 2025 from October

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 49,005 mt in November last year, down 30.9 percent month on month and down 54.4 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $42.99 million in November last year, compared to $68.06 million in October and $107.38 million in November 2024.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in November with 21,112 mt, compared to 26,309 mt in October and 34,891 mt in November 2024. Other top sources of imported CRC in November include Taiwan with 4,932 mt, South Korea with 3,669 mt, Sweden with 3,333 mt, and Vietnam with 3,031 mt.