US steel exports down 16.6 percent in December 2025 from November

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports from the US in December last year decreased by 16.6 percent from November and were down 23.4 percent year on year to 425,735 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in December totaled $844.38 million, compared to $958.78 million in November and $969.34 million in December 2024.

Steel exports to Mexico in December were down 17.2 percent compared to November and were down 17.4 percent year on year to 248,063 mt, while exports to Canada were down 11.8 percent month on month and down 31.2 percent compared to December 2024 to 149,222 mt.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in December included Brazil with 4,392 mt, India with 2,242 mt, and China with 1,635 mt.

Major steel products exported in December include HDG at 74,696 mt, hot rolled sheets at 36,182 mt, cut-length steel plates at 61,332 mt, cold rolled sheets at 38,746 mt, and plates in coil at 23,434 mt.