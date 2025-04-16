 |  Login 
US steel exports down 13.3 percent in February from January

Wednesday, 16 April 2025 01:16:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in February this year down 13.3 percent from January and 12.2 percent year on year to 613,979 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in February totaled $1.08 billion, compared to $1.19 billion in January and $1.25 billion in February last year.

Steel exports to Mexico in February were down 14.4 percent compared to January and were down 19.1 percent year on year to 306,998 mt, while exports to Canada were down 15.7 percent month on month and down 21.1 percent compared to February last year to 262,598 mt.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in February included the Dominican Republic with 8,037 mt, China with 5,629 mt, Brazil with 1,340 mt, the Bahamas with 2,759 mt, and the United Kingdom with 1,552 mt.

Major steel products exported in February include HDG at 113,272 mt, hot rolled sheets at 47,111 mt, cut-length steel plates at 81,372 mt, cold rolled sheets at 48,412 mt, and plates in coil at 31,129 mt.


