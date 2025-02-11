 |  Login 
US steel exports down 7.9 percent in December from November

Tuesday, 11 February 2025 23:17:22 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in December this year down 7.9 percent from November and down 0.2 percent year on year to 556,370 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in December totaled $969.3 million, compared to $1.12 billion in November and $1.02 billion in December last year.

Steel exports to Mexico in December were down 2.3 percent compared to November and were up 7.4 percent year on year to 300,362 mt, while exports to Canada were down 9.9 percent month on month and down 9.8 percent compared to December last year to 216,936 mt.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in December included the Brazil with 6,979 mt, the Dominican Republic with 4,339 mt, China with 1,985 mt, South Korea with 1,892 mt, and Israel with 1,739 mt.

Major steel products exported in December include HDG at 91,933 mt, hot rolled sheets at 61,684 mt, cut-length steel plates at 69,852 mt, cold rolled sheets at 49,093 mt, and plates in coil at 44,378 mt.


Tags: Galvanized Crc Plate Hrc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

