US steel exports up 27.3 percent in January from December

Tuesday, 11 March 2025 23:39:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in January this year up 27.3 percent from December and up 1.3 percent year on year to 708,413 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in January totaled $1.19 billion, compared to $9.69 million in December and $1.25 billion in January last year.

Steel exports to Mexico in January were up 19.4 percent compared to December and were up 6.7 percent year on year to 358,629 mt, while exports to Canada were up 43.6 percent month on month and down 3.9 percent compared to January last year to 311,558 mt.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in January included Brazil with 2,934 mt, the Dominican Republic with 5,963 mt, China with 2,778 mt, Chile with 2,475 mt, and India with 1,652 mt.

Major steel products exported in January include HDG at 128,780 mt, hot rolled sheets at 72,333 mt, cut-length steel plates at 94,196 mt, cold rolled sheets at 74,446 mt, and plates in coil at 35,994 mt.


