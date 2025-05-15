US steel exports up 3.6 percent in March from February

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in March this year up 3.6 percent from February and down 11.7 percent year on year to 636,190 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in March totaled $1.16 billion, compared to $1.08 billion in February and $1.29 billion in March last year.

Steel exports to Mexico in March were up 6.0 percent compared to February and were down 9.0 percent year on year to 325,526 mt, while exports to Canada were down 0.9 percent month on month and down 17.4 percent compared to March last year to 260,155 mt.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in March included the China with 4,427 mt, Argentina with 1,705 mt, Israel with 1,047 mt, and Brazil with 1,011 mt.

Major steel products exported in March include HDG at 118,800 mt, hot rolled sheets at 60,406 mt, cut-length steel plates at 73,460 mt, cold rolled sheets at 64,226 mt, and plates in coil at 26,371 mt.