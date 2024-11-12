US steel exports down 11.3 percent in September from August

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in September this year decreased 11.3 percent from August and down 13.3 percent year on year to 379,700 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in September totaled $1.19 billion, compared to $1.33 billion in August and $1.27 billion in September last year.

Steel exports to Mexico in September down 21.6 percent compared to August and were up 8.1 percent year on year to 353,884 mt, while exports to Canada were down 5.2 percent month on month and down 16.2 percent compared to September last year to 277,306 mt.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in August included the Dominican Republic with 4,287 mt, Brazil with 8,012 mt, China with 2,037 mt, India with 1,589, and the United Kingdom with 1,539 mt.

Major steel products exported in September include HDG at 118,047 mt, hot rolled sheets at 69,815 mt, cut-length steel plates at 82,207 mt, cold rolled sheets at 72,810 mt, and plates in coil at 36,820 mt.