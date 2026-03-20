US CRC exports up 67.5 percent in January 2026 from December

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 64,926 mt in January this year, up 67.5 percent month on month and down 12.7 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $82.4 million in January, compared to $52.95 million in the previous month and $89.24 million in the same month of 2025.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in January with 50,482 mt, compared to 28,772 mt in December and 55,523 mt in January 2025. The other top destination was Canada with 14,114 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in January.