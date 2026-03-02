US CRC exports down 36.7 percent in December 2025 from November

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 38,746 mt in December 2025, down 36.7 percent month on month and down 21.1 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $52.9 million in December, compared to $75.1 million in the previous month and $63.8 million in the same month of 2024.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in December with 28,772 mt, compared to 50,119 mt in November and 34,696 mt in December 2024. The other top destination was Canada with 9,695 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in December.