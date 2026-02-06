 |  Login 
US CRC exports down 17.1 percent in November 2025

Friday, 06 February 2026 08:47:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of cold rolled coils totaled 61,248 mt in November this year, down 17.1 percent month on month and down 10.9 percent year on year. By value, CRC exports totaled $75.1 million in November, compared to $93.3 million in the previous month and $84.8 million in the same month in 2024.

The US shipped the most CRC to Mexico in November with 50,119 mt, compared to 54,260 mt in October and 51,514 mt in November 2024. The other top destination was Canada with 10,944 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US CRC exports in November.


