US CRC imports down 15.3 percent in May 2025

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 89,837 mt in May this year, down 15.3 percent month on month and down 37.6 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $93.8 million in May this year, compared to $104.2 million in April and $155.5 million in May last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in May with 29,566 mt, compared to 34,026 mt in April and 49,242 mt in May last year. Other top sources of imported CRC in May include Turkey with 13,206 mt, Sweden with 7,148 mt, the United Kingdom with 6,828 mt, and Mexico with 6,155 mt.