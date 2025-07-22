 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US CRC imports down 15.3 percent in May 2025

Tuesday, 22 July 2025 05:30:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 89,837 mt in May this year, down 15.3 percent month on month and down 37.6 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $93.8 million in May this year, compared to $104.2 million in April and $155.5 million in May last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in May with 29,566 mt, compared to 34,026 mt in April and 49,242 mt in May last year. Other top sources of imported CRC in May include Turkey with 13,206 mt, Sweden with 7,148 mt, the United Kingdom with 6,828 mt, and Mexico with 6,155 mt.


Tags: Crc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Coated and CR prices rebound in Turkey amid stronger China, but demand still tepid

22 Jul | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC prices decline as industrial buyers stay away and re-rollers offer discounts

21 Jul | Flats and Slab

US flat steel prices on upward creep as approaching tariff reality emboldens sellers to raise prices

19 Jul | Flats and Slab

US CRC exports up 11.4 percent in May 2025

18 Jul | Steel News

European CRC and HDG prices weaken further, but floor may be near

18 Jul | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 29, 2025

17 Jul | Flats and Slab

Modest gain in ex-China CRC prices as local offers and futures strengthen

16 Jul | Flats and Slab

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 17.6 percent in May from April

15 Jul | Steel News

Local Indian CRC prices soften amid absence of industrial buyers, re-rollers dropping prices

14 Jul | Flats and Slab

US flat steel mixed on sideways scrap, tariff uncertainty and limited trade

12 Jul | Flats and Slab