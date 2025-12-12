US CRC imports down 34.9 percent in August 2025 from July

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 65,467 mt in August this year, down 34.9 percent month on month and down 44.8 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $62.96 million in August this year, compared to $97.22 million in July and $123.88 million in August last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in August with 21,069 mt, compared to 21,360 mt in July and 39,940 mt in August last year. Other top sources of imported CRC in August include South Korea with 7,783 mt, Vietnam with 5,588 mt, Turkey with 5,391 mt, and the Netherlands with 4,061 mt.