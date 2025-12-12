 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US CRC imports down 34.9 percent in August 2025 from July

Friday, 12 December 2025 11:10:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 65,467 mt in August this year, down 34.9 percent month on month and down 44.8 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $62.96 million in August this year, compared to $97.22 million in July and $123.88 million in August last year.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in August with 21,069 mt, compared to 21,360 mt in July and 39,940 mt in August last year. Other top sources of imported CRC in August include South Korea with 7,783 mt, Vietnam with 5,588 mt, Turkey with 5,391 mt, and the Netherlands with 4,061 mt.


Tags: Crc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 50, 2025

11 Dec | Flats and Slab

US CRC exports up 4.2 percent in August 2025 from July

11 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s CRC imports up 40.8 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

10 Dec | Steel News

Ex-China CRC prices move down amid lower futures prices

10 Dec | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC prices decline amid cautious restocking

08 Dec | Flats and Slab

US flat steel pricing steady to up amid solid demand and rising December scrap

05 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 49, 2025

05 Dec | Flats and Slab

EU registers CR flat steel imports from five countries including Turkey

05 Dec | Steel News

CRC import price offers show small increase in Brazil

04 Dec | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC offers stable from mills, but tradable prices drift lower

03 Dec | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Cold Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.6 mm
Width:  1,000 mm
Coil:   R
DC01
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer
Cold Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.3 - 2.5 mm
Width:  700 - 1,300 mm
Coil:   R
DC01-DC03-DC04-DC01EK-DC04EK
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer
Cold Rolled Batch Annealed Coil
Thickness:  0.3 - 2.5 mm
Width:  700 - 1,300 mm
Coil:   R
Kaliteler / Steel Grades DC01-DC03-DC04-DC01EK-DC04EK
YILDIZ DEMIR CELIK
View Offer