US CRC imports down 14.2 percent in December 2025 from November

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cold rolled coil totaled 42,051 mt in December last year, down 14.2 percent month on month and down 64.5 percent year on year. By value, CRC imports totaled $40.38 million in December last year, compared to $42.99 million in November and $115.45 million in December 2024.

The US imported the most CRC from Canada in December with 18,099 mt, compared to 21,112 mt in November and 40,885 mt in December 2024. Other top sources of imported CRC in December include South Korea with 10,011 mt, the Netherlands with 3,935 mt, Turkey with 2,246 mt, and Sweden with 2,035 mt.