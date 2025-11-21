ArcelorMittal pushes for fast implementation of EU’s new measures for steel

Global steel giant ArcelorMittal has continued in a new press release to press the European Commission for urgent introduction of the proposed steel tariff-quota announced in October 2025, emphasizing that the measure is essential for the survival of Europe’s steel industry and the long-term security of its manufacturing base. The new rules are scheduled to take effect in June 2026.

Commitment to customers and ramped production

In its press release, the company also reassured European manufacturers and distributors that:

It will continue to meet European steel demand with European-produced steel.

It is preparing to ramp up production across its European facilities in anticipation of the tariff-quota tool.

It aims to maintain supply-chain stability, support jobs and create economic value in Europe.

Why the tool is critical now

The company underlined that steel imports into the EU remain at record levels, inflicting serious harm on the domestic industry. The tariff-quota is framed as a vital trade-tool to protect Europe’s upstream capability.

Geert Van Poelvoorde, CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe, said, “I am aware that some steel users are concerned about the impact of the new trade tool, namely, potential supply shortages, price volatility and access to specialized products. However, I can assure them that we are able to adequately meet European customer demand, with steel produced in Europe.”