US issues final subsidy rates for CORE steel from four countries

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) from Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Vietnam for the period between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023.

The DOC determined that the exporters from the given four countries received countervailable subsidies during the period of review. The estimated countervailable subsidy rates are as between 4.39-16.84 percent for Brazil, 1.14-34.55 percent for Canada, 0-13.26 percent for Mexico and 0.30-257.83 percent for Vietnam.

The subject products are currently classified in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under item numbers: 7210.30.0030, 7210.30.0060, 7210.41.0000, 7210.49.0030, 7210.49.0040, 7210.49.0045, 7210.49.0091, 7210.49.0095, 7210.61.0000, 7210.69.0000, 7210.70.6030, 7210.70.6060, 7210.70.6090, 7210.90.6000, 7210.90.9000, 7212.20.0000, 7212.30.1030, 7212.30.1090, 7212.30.3000, 7212.30.5000, 7212.40.1000, 7212.40.5000, 7212.50.0000, 7212.60.0000, 7225.91.0000, 7225.92.0000, 7226.99.0110, and 7226.99.0130.