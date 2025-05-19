 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US issues final results of CVD review on CORE from S. Korea

Monday, 19 May 2025 10:03:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the countervailing duty administrative review on certain corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) from South Korea for the period between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

The DOC determined that certain producers and exporters of CORE from South Korea received countervailable subsidies during the given period. The final subsidy rates are at 4.02 percent for KG Dongbu Steel Co., Ltd. and KG Steel Corporation, 2.27 percent for Hyundai Steel Company, and 2.97 percent for POSCO, POSCO Coated & Color Steel Co., Ltd, POSCO International, POSCO Steeleon Co., Ltd, and SeAH Coated Metal Corporation. According to the preliminary results, the subsidy rates were determined at 5.49 percent for KG Dongbu Steel Co., Ltd. and KG Steel Corporation, 0.80 percent for Hyundai Steel Company, and 2.68 percent for POSCO, POSCO Coated & Color Steel Co., Ltd, POSCO Steeleon Co., Ltd, and SeAH Coated Metal Corporation.

In addition, the DOC has rescinded the review with respect to SeAH Steel Corporation as the company had no entries, exports, or sales of subject merchandise during the period of review.


Tags: Coated Flats US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Nucor weekly CSP continues down for third week amid lower May scrap, falling finished steel pricing

19 May | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices see slight rises

16 May | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 20, 2025

15 May | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s coated steel prices fall amid weak local sales, slack export demand

14 May | Flats and Slab

UK may impose country-specific caps on three steel product categories

14 May | Steel News

US amends preliminary dumping margins on CORE from Turkey

12 May | Steel News

Ex-Brazil BPI still under pressure due to bargaining of US tariff burdens

09 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese domestic PPGI prices move down

09 May | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 19, 2025

08 May | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 18, 2025

02 May | Flats and Slab