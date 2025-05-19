US issues final results of CVD review on CORE from S. Korea

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the countervailing duty administrative review on certain corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) from South Korea for the period between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

The DOC determined that certain producers and exporters of CORE from South Korea received countervailable subsidies during the given period. The final subsidy rates are at 4.02 percent for KG Dongbu Steel Co., Ltd. and KG Steel Corporation, 2.27 percent for Hyundai Steel Company, and 2.97 percent for POSCO, POSCO Coated & Color Steel Co., Ltd, POSCO International, POSCO Steeleon Co., Ltd, and SeAH Coated Metal Corporation. According to the preliminary results, the subsidy rates were determined at 5.49 percent for KG Dongbu Steel Co., Ltd. and KG Steel Corporation, 0.80 percent for Hyundai Steel Company, and 2.68 percent for POSCO, POSCO Coated & Color Steel Co., Ltd, POSCO Steeleon Co., Ltd, and SeAH Coated Metal Corporation.

In addition, the DOC has rescinded the review with respect to SeAH Steel Corporation as the company had no entries, exports, or sales of subject merchandise during the period of review.