 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Kazakhstan’s...

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet to expand HDG and polymer coating capacity with new complex

Friday, 10 October 2025 15:22:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Kazakhstan-based steelmaker Qarmet has announced that it has begun construction of a new hot dip galvanizing and polymer coating complex today, October 10, marking a key stage in the company’s modernization and capacity expansion strategy.

Advanced technology from Belgium’s John Cockerill

Following an international tender, Qarmet selected Belgium-based engineering firm John Cockerill as the equipment supplier. The company is globally recognized for its expertise in hot and cold rolling, continuous galvanizing, and polymer coating lines, with installations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. These technologies will enable Qarmet to achieve high product quality and production efficiency, in line with international standards.

Expanding production capacity

Qarmet currently operates two galvanizing lines with a combined annual capacity of 592,000 mt, along with a polymer coating line annually producing around 115,000 mt. The new complex will increase the company’s annual output to 844,000 mt of galvanized steel and 254,000 mt of polymer-coated products. It will also allow the company to produce a wider range of thicknesses and widths, expanding its product portfolio for the construction, machinery and infrastructure sectors.

Investment and economic impact

The project represents a total investment of KZT 84 billion ($155.94 million) and is expected to be commissioned in 2027. It will create about 350 new jobs, contributing to regional employment and industrial development.

The new complex will strengthen Qarmet’s position in the high value-added steel segment and support the growth of Kazakhstan’s metallurgical sector.


Tags: Coated Galvanized Flats Kazakhstan CIS Steelmaking Investments Qarmet 

Similar articles

US HRC pricing continues upward creep amid low imports, even as October scrap dips

10 Oct | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 41, 2025

09 Oct | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s EU HRC and rebar quota usage accelerates in Q4 quota period

06 Oct | Steel News

US HRC pricing rebounds off $800/nt as supplies shrink, other flat steels dip

03 Oct | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 40, 2025

02 Oct | Flats and Slab

Egypt launches incentive package to boost local sheet production and attract investment

01 Oct | Steel News

US flat steel tests $800/nt on limited inventory restocking; outlook for lower October scrap

26 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 39, 2025

25 Sep | Flats and Slab

US flat steel gives back previous weekly gains amid low demand and down outlook for October scrap

19 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 38, 2025

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

HDG Coil
Thickness:  0.5 - 4 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
HDG Trapezoid Sheet
Thickness:  0.25 - 0.47 mm
Width:  925 mm
Length:  0 mm
FALCON STEEL (PTY) LTD
View Offer
Prepainted Coil
Thickness:  0.4 mm
Width:  1,000 mm
Coil:   R
9002
OZGUN METAL
View Offer