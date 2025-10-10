Kazakhstan’s Qarmet to expand HDG and polymer coating capacity with new complex

Kazakhstan-based steelmaker Qarmet has announced that it has begun construction of a new hot dip galvanizing and polymer coating complex today, October 10, marking a key stage in the company’s modernization and capacity expansion strategy.

Advanced technology from Belgium’s John Cockerill

Following an international tender, Qarmet selected Belgium-based engineering firm John Cockerill as the equipment supplier. The company is globally recognized for its expertise in hot and cold rolling, continuous galvanizing, and polymer coating lines, with installations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. These technologies will enable Qarmet to achieve high product quality and production efficiency, in line with international standards.

Expanding production capacity

Qarmet currently operates two galvanizing lines with a combined annual capacity of 592,000 mt, along with a polymer coating line annually producing around 115,000 mt. The new complex will increase the company’s annual output to 844,000 mt of galvanized steel and 254,000 mt of polymer-coated products. It will also allow the company to produce a wider range of thicknesses and widths, expanding its product portfolio for the construction, machinery and infrastructure sectors.

Investment and economic impact

The project represents a total investment of KZT 84 billion ($155.94 million) and is expected to be commissioned in 2027. It will create about 350 new jobs, contributing to regional employment and industrial development.

The new complex will strengthen Qarmet’s position in the high value-added steel segment and support the growth of Kazakhstan’s metallurgical sector.