 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > ArcelorMittal...

ArcelorMittal Poland completes modernization at galvanizing line No. 2, begins Optigal® coating production

Wednesday, 10 December 2025 15:45:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Poland has announced that it has officially commenced production of the new Optigal® coating at galvanizing line No. 2 at its Kraków plant, completing a PLN 40 million ($11.01 million) modernization project that introduces state-of-the-art dual-bath galvanizing technology. The investment marks a strategic step in expanding the company’s high-performance coated steel portfolio for the construction, automotive and industrial sectors.

The updated galvanizing line now allows steel strip to be dipped in two separate zinc baths rather than one. It is the key technical requirement for producing Optigal®, an advanced zinc-aluminum-magnesium anti-corrosion coating widely used across Europe for long-life steel applications.

Optigal® is engineered to provide:

  • Superior corrosion-resistance compared to standard hot dip galvanized coatings
  • Improved edge protection and durability in aggressive environments
  • Lower coating weight requirements, reducing material consumption
  • Extended product lifetime, particularly in outdoor and coastal applications

By introducing Optigal® production in Poland, ArcelorMittal strengthens its position in high-value coated steel markets while providing customers with a locally produced, premium corrosion-resistant product.

The modernization included the construction of an additional galvanizing bath. Currently, one 200-tonne bath galvanized sheet metal using the classic method, while the other (180 tonnes) uses the new Optigal alloy.

According to the statement, the investment not only enables Optigal® production but also improves productivity, energy efficiency and overall quality across the galvanizing line No. 2.

Strengthening Kraków plant’s role in coated steel supply

With this launch, the Kraków site becomes one of ArcelorMittal’s key European centers for advanced coated steels. The expanded capability shortens delivery times for central and eastern European customers, reduces dependence on imports from western European mills, and supports the growing demand for long-lasting steel in construction and infrastructure projects.


Tags: Galvanized Coated Flats Poland European Union Steelmaking Investments ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

US flat steel pricing steady to up amid solid demand and rising December scrap

05 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 49, 2025

05 Dec | Flats and Slab

Turkish coated and CRC prices increase amid livelier demand, costlier HRC

01 Dec | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 48, 2025

28 Nov | Flats and Slab

US flat steel pricing continues to rally higher in pre-Thanksgiving trade

26 Nov | Flats and Slab

US flat steel pricing continues mostly up as supply remains tight amid growing demand

21 Nov | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 47, 2025

20 Nov | Flats and Slab

US flat steel prices continue to advance amid tight supply, improving demand

14 Nov | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 46, 2025

13 Nov | Flats and Slab

US flat steel pricing recovers previous weekly dip with steady November scrap, HRC futures rally

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

HDG Coil
Thickness:  0.5 - 4 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Prepainted Deck Sheet
Thickness:  0.5 mm
Width:  925 mm
Length:  0 mm
FALCON STEEL (PTY) LTD
View Offer
Prepainted Coil
Thickness:  0.4 mm
Width:  1,000 mm
Coil:   R
9002
OZGUN METAL
View Offer