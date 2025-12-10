ArcelorMittal Poland completes modernization at galvanizing line No. 2, begins Optigal® coating production

ArcelorMittal Poland has announced that it has officially commenced production of the new Optigal® coating at galvanizing line No. 2 at its Kraków plant, completing a PLN 40 million ($11.01 million) modernization project that introduces state-of-the-art dual-bath galvanizing technology. The investment marks a strategic step in expanding the company’s high-performance coated steel portfolio for the construction, automotive and industrial sectors.

The updated galvanizing line now allows steel strip to be dipped in two separate zinc baths rather than one. It is the key technical requirement for producing Optigal®, an advanced zinc-aluminum-magnesium anti-corrosion coating widely used across Europe for long-life steel applications.

Optigal® is engineered to provide:

Superior corrosion-resistance compared to standard hot dip galvanized coatings

Improved edge protection and durability in aggressive environments

Lower coating weight requirements, reducing material consumption

Extended product lifetime, particularly in outdoor and coastal applications

By introducing Optigal® production in Poland, ArcelorMittal strengthens its position in high-value coated steel markets while providing customers with a locally produced, premium corrosion-resistant product.

The modernization included the construction of an additional galvanizing bath. Currently, one 200-tonne bath galvanized sheet metal using the classic method, while the other (180 tonnes) uses the new Optigal alloy.

According to the statement, the investment not only enables Optigal® production but also improves productivity, energy efficiency and overall quality across the galvanizing line No. 2.

Strengthening Kraków plant’s role in coated steel supply

With this launch, the Kraków site becomes one of ArcelorMittal’s key European centers for advanced coated steels. The expanded capability shortens delivery times for central and eastern European customers, reduces dependence on imports from western European mills, and supports the growing demand for long-lasting steel in construction and infrastructure projects.