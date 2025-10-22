 |  Login 
S. Africa finds dumping in corrosion-resistant flats imports from China, holds off on provisional duties

Wednesday, 22 October 2025 15:12:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) of South Africa has announced the preliminary results of the antidumping duty (AD) investigation regarding imports of corrosion-resistant flat steel from China.

The investigation was launched on March 20, 2025, upon the request of domestic producers ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA) and SAFAL Steel Pty. During the review period from September 1, 2023, to August 31, 2024, producers from the country in question were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value, causing material injury to the South African domestic industry.

However, the commission has made a preliminary determination not to impose provisional antidumping duties at this stage. Current provisional safeguard duties may have already contributed to deterring imports and may have had a positive impact on the domestic industry’s situation. In addition, not imposing provisional duties could minimize the cost-raising effect on the downstream users of the given products.

The subject product is described as flat rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel, of a width of 600 mm or more, clad, plated or coated, with aluminum-zinc alloys, of a thickness of 0.45 mm or more under the codes 7210.61.20 and 7210.61.30, and flat rolled products of non-alloy or other alloy steel, of a width of 600 mm or more, otherwise plated or coated with zinc, of a thickness of 0.45 mm or more under the codes 7225.92.25 and 7225.92.35.


Tags: Coated Flats S. Africa South Africa Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

