Turkey exceeds EU HRC and coated sheet import quotas for Q4, rebar quota almost filled

As of today, October 22, Turkey has exceeded the import quotas allocated for some products, while it has almost exhausted its rebar and large welded tube (25B) quotas, according to the latest data from the European Commission. In addition, over 60 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up.

The situation regarding the quotas allocated for Turkey can be seen in the table below.

Product Used volume (mt) Awaiting (mt) Used (%) HRC (1A) 402,732 131 100.03 Metallic coated sheets (4A) - under “other countries” 119,428 1,109 100.93 Merchant bars and light sections 56,513 2,743 55.25 Rebars 94,993 0 99.44 Wire rod 88,481 0 89.17 Angles and sections 17,044 57 74.70 Large welded tubes (25B) 14,780 21 97.95 Other welded pipes 26,757 831 71.59

Meanwhile, South Korea has used up 79.90 percent and 69.79 percent of its 163,077 mt HRC (1A) and 37,973 mt metallic coated sheet (4A) quotas, while the country has exhausted 72.51 percent and 61.34 percent of its 71,880 mt organic coated sheet and 16,298 mt tin mill product quotas, respectively. Taiwan has also exhausted all of its 23,037 mt organic coated sheet quota. In addition, China has used up 73.41 percent of its 34,805 mt other seamless pipes quota.

Looking at the quotas allocated under “other countries” for CRC, Vietnam, Taiwan and Japan have used 67.94 percent, 88.83 percent and 61.95 percent of their respective 43,989 mt quota. Indonesia has exhausted 61.39 percent of its 111,358 mt quarto plate quota, while Egypt used 78.88 percent of its 15,255 mt wire rod quota.