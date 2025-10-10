 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > German...

German steel associations welcome new EU safeguard measures with partial relief

Friday, 10 October 2025 14:42:03 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

On Tuesday, October 7, the European Commission presented a legislative proposal in Strasbourg to protect the EU’s steel industry from the negative impact of global overcapacity.

In a statement released on October 9, the German recycling associations bvse – Recycling Germany, BDSV, and VDM, in line with their European umbrella organization Recycling Europe (formerly EuRIC), announced that they welcome the new measures, saying they “brought a sigh of relief” among German and European manufacturers.

Sebastian Will, member executive committee of bvse and vice president of Recycling Europe, explained, “Working together towards an enormously important goal is understood as an intrinsic part of our DNA. The introduction of market restrictions without any factual justification, based solely on the interests of a very narrow clientele, would have severely damaged our members' trust in the institutions of the EU.”

However, Guido Lipinski, managing director of BDSV, was keen to point out that reducing import quotas and increasing tariffs not only affects countries that engage in unfair trade practices, but also domestic companies and, more indirectly, European customers. In fact, many European entities survive solely by exporting their products. He said this will further undermine competitiveness, which is already threatened by high administrative, energy and labor costs. “Interestingly,” added Murat Bayram, president of VDM, “this only applies to steel processors and consumers. This is because imports of semi-finished products such as billets and slabs are exempt from all quotas and tariffs.”

The associations conclude the note by pointing out that this approach opens Pandora's box about the question of state support and wondering which other sectors will appeal for state protection. Among the others, they mention the energy sector, which could request subsidies for base-load power plants or grid expansion, aluminum and copper producers who want to keep all scrap in Europe to reduce purchase prices, and steel industry operators who, on the same lines, are calling for scrap export bans despite the new protection package.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

German steel industry calls for stronger EU steel trade defense against Asian overcapacity

20 Aug | Steel News

German steel regions call for extension of EU safeguard quotas

06 Feb | Steel News

WV Stahl: EU should find other ways to prevent steel import crisis

02 Jul | Steel News

German steel industry polarized by EU safeguard measures

18 May | Steel News

WV Stahl president calls for definitive safeguard measures in EU steel sector

12 Sep | Steel News

US antidumping order on German pipe to continue for five more years

17 Sep | Steel News

US ITC decides to maintain duties on German pipe

22 Aug | Steel News

US duties on German seamless pipe likely to hold for five more years

07 Aug | Steel News

US ITC decides to conduct sunset review of seamless pipe from Germany

09 Jul | Steel News

US ITC to conduct full review of flats from Germany and Korea

10 Apr | Steel News