US amends preliminary dumping margins on CORE from Turkey

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has amended its preliminary determination in the less-than-fair-value investigation of certain corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) from Turkey to correct a significant ministerial error.

The DOC has determined revised estimated weighted-average dumping margins as 2.04 percent for Borcelik Celik Sanayii Ticaret A.S., ArcelorMittal Çelik Ticaret A.Ş., Bamesa Celik Servis San. Ve Tic. A.Ş. and Bamesa Muradiye Demir Çelik San. Ve Tic. A.Ş, 15.18 percent for Yıldız Demir Çelik Sanayi A.S. and Yıldız Entegre Ağaç Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S, and all other Turkish exporters at 8.61 percent.

Previously, the weighted-average dumping margins were at zero percent for Borcelik Celik Sanayii Ticaret A.S., ArcelorMittal Çelik Ticaret A.Ş., Bamesa Celik Servis San. Ve Tic. A.Ş. and Bamesa Muradiye Demir Çelik San. Ve Tic. A.Ş, 15.18 percent for Yıldız Demir Çelik Sanayi A.S. and Yıldız Entegre Ağaç Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S, and 15.18 percent for all other Turkish exporters.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7210.30.0030, 7210.30.0060, 7210.41.0000, 7210.49.0030, 7210.49.0040, 7210.49.0045, 7210.49.0091, 7210.49.0095, 7210.61.0000, 7210.69.0000, 7210.70.6030, 7210.70.6060, 7210.70.6090, 7210.90.6000, 7210.90.9000, 7212.20.0000, 7212.30.1030, 7212.30.1090, 7212.30.3000, 7212.30.5000, 7212.40.1000, 7212.40.5000, 7212.50.0000, 7212.60.0000, 7225.91.0000, 7225.92.0000, 7226.99.0110, and 7226.99.0130 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).