US finds critical circumstances in certain CORE imports from UAE and S. Africa

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary determinations of its less-than-fair-value investigations of certain corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) imported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and South Africa. The investigations cover the period between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

The DOC determines that critical circumstances exist with respect to imports of certain CORE from the UAE-based Al-Ghurair Iron & Steel LLC and United Iron & Steel Company LLC, while it finds that critical circumstances do not exist with respect to imports of CORE from South Africa for the given period.

The DOC intends to disclose its calculations and analysis performed to interested parties in this preliminary critical circumstances determination within five days of any public announcement or, if there is no public announcement, within five days of the date of publication of this notice.