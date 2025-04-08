 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US finds critical circumstances in certain CORE imports from UAE and S. Africa

Tuesday, 08 April 2025 10:10:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary determinations of its less-than-fair-value investigations of certain corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) imported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and South Africa. The investigations cover the period between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

The DOC determines that critical circumstances exist with respect to imports of certain CORE from the UAE-based Al-Ghurair Iron & Steel LLC and United Iron & Steel Company LLC, while it finds that critical circumstances do not exist with respect to imports of CORE from South Africa for the given period.

The DOC intends to disclose its calculations and analysis performed to interested parties in this preliminary critical circumstances determination within five days of any public announcement or, if there is no public announcement, within five days of the date of publication of this notice.


Tags: Coated Flats US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 14, 2025

04 Apr | Flats and Slab

EU’s flat steel import quotas for “other countries” exhausted

02 Apr | Steel News

Chinese domestic PPGI prices continue their downtrend

28 Mar | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 13, 2025

27 Mar | Flats and Slab

CRC and coated steel prices rise in Europe amid firmer HRC, but trade still subdued

21 Mar | Flats and Slab

Turkey coated and CR prices further up, but domestic demand slows due to political unrest

21 Mar | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices move down

21 Mar | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 12, 2025

20 Mar | Flats and Slab

Egypt’s Kandil Steel inaugurates new service center

19 Mar | Steel News

India’s DGTR recommends temporary 12% safeguard duty on flat steel imports

19 Mar | Steel News