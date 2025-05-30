US amends preliminary dumping margins on CORE from Vietnam

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has amended its preliminarily determination in the less-than-fair-value investigation of CORE from Vietnam to correct significant ministerial errors. The period of investigation is January 1, 2024, through June 30, 2024.

The DOC has revised estimated weighted-average dumping margins of 132.10 percent for Hoa Sen Group/Hoa Sen Nghe An One Member Limited Liabilities Company/Hoa Sen Nhon Hoi—Binh Dinh One Member Limited Liabilities Company, 51.64 percent for Ton Dong A Corporation, and 91.87 percent for China Steel and Nippon Steel Viet Nam Joint Stock Company and other nine companies.

Previously, the weighted-average dumping margins were at 59 percent for Hoa Sen Group/Hoa Sen Nghe An One Member Limited Liabilities Company/Hoa Sen Nhon Hoi—Binh Dinh One Member Limited Liabilities Company, 39.84 percent for Ton Dong A Corporation, and 49.42 percent for China Steel and Nippon Steel Viet Nam Joint Stock Company and other nine companies.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7210.30.0030, 7210.30.0060, 7210.41.0000, 7210.49.0030, 7210.49.0040, 7210.49.0045, 7210.49.0091, 7210.49.0095, 7210.61.0000, 7210.69.0000, 7210.70.6030, 7210.70.6060, 7210.70.6090, 7210.90.6000, 7210.90.9000, 7212.20.0000, 7212.30.1030, 7212.30.1090, 7212.30.3000, 7212.30.5000, 7212.40.1000, 7212.40.5000, 7212.50.0000, 7212.60.0000, 7225.91.0000, 7225.92.0000, 7226.99.0110, and 7226.99.0130 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).