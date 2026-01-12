US issues preliminary results of AD/CVD reviews on CORE from S. Korea

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of antidumping duty administrative review and countervailing duty administrative review of certain corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) from South Korea.

The DOC preliminarily determined that certain corrosion-resistant steel products from the South Korea were not sold in the US at less than normal value during the period of review between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024. The DOC preliminarily determined a weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for the country.

The DOC also preliminarily determined that countervailable subsidies were provided to producers and exporters of CORE from South Korea during the period of review between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023. The DOC has preliminarily determined net countervailable subsidy rates of 1.28 percent for Hyundai Steel Company, 4.11 percent for KG Dongbu Steel Co., Ltd.; KG Steel Corporation, and 2.39 percent for POSCO, POSCO Coated & Color Steel Co., Ltd, POSCO International, POSCO Steeleon Co., Ltd, SeAH Coated Metal, and SeAH Steel Corporation. In addition, the DOC is rescinding this review, in part, with respect to NS BlueScope Steel Vietnam Ltd. and Dongkuk Coated Metal Co., Ltd., after receiving timely withdrawal requests.

The final results of the reviews are expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.