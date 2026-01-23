Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 0.3% in mid-January 2025

On January 20 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 7.09 million mt, decreasing by 20,000 mt or 0.3 percent compared to January 10, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of January 20, domestic inventory of HRC and CRC decreased by 4.2 percent and 3.7 percent, while inventory of medium steel plate, wire rod and rebar rose by 0.9 percent, 7.5 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, all compared to January 10.