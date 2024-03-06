Metinvest to increase coking coal output with new longwall

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 12:20:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine’s largest coking coal producer Pokrovske Coal Group, which is a part of Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest, has commissioned longwall No. 11 at its coal block 10 for coking coal extraction. This will allow the group to produce about 1 million mt of coking coal, according to the statement released by the parent company Metinvest.

The 242-metre-long longwall has 993,000 mt of coal reserves, which is expected to last for more than a year. Pokrovske Coal plans to produce up to 2,500 of coal per day from the new longwall. In addition, the company’s 11th coal mining unit is under construction and is scheduled to be operational next year.

The group aims to mine 5.3 million mt of coal, produce 2.8 million mt of concentrate and commission two more longwalls by the end of this year.