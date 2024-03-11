﻿
India’s coking coal port traffic up 10% in April-February of FY 2023-24

Monday, 11 March 2024 12:24:03 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s coking coal import traffic through all major ports in the country in the April-February period of the fiscal year 2023-24 has been provisionally estimated at 59.365 million mt, up 10.18 percent over the corresponding period of the previous year, data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) showed on Monday, March 11.

According to the calculations of SteelOrbis, inward shipment of coking coal in February worked out at 4.825 million mt, lower than 5.715 million mt in January.

Total freight traffic of iron ore including pellets during the April-February period has been estimated at 55.45 million mt, up 38.45 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, the IPA data showed.


Tags: Coking Coal Iron Ore Pellet Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Imp/exp Statistics 

