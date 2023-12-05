﻿
India’s coking coal import port traffic up 13% in April-November

Tuesday, 05 December 2023 10:32:40 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian coking coal import traffic through all major ports in the country in the April-November period of the fiscal year 2023-24 has been provisionally estimated at 42.33 million mt, up 12.57 percent year on year, data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on December 5 showed.

As per the calculations of SteelOrbis, inward shipments of coking coal in November worked out at 6.57 million mt, compared to 5.72 million mt shipped during October.

Total freight traffic in iron ore including pellets has been provisionally estimated at 37.19 million mt during the April-November period of 2023-24, up 48.76 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the IPA data showed.


