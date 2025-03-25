German crude steel output down 13.1 percent in Jan-Feb

In February this year, Germany’s crude steel output went down by 13.5 percent year on year to 2.70 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German Steel Federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-February period this year, crude steel production in Germany declined by 13.1 percent year on year to 5.38 million mt.

In the given month, Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.71 million mt, down by 15.9 percent, while in the January-February period it decreased by 16.1 percent to 3.42 million mt, both on year-on-year basis.

In February, the country’s hot rolled steel output fell by 16.9 percent year on year to 2.37 million mt, while dropping by 12.9 percent to 4.85 million mt in the first two months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.