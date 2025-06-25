German crude steel output down 10.8 percent in Jan-May 2025

In May this year, Germany’s crude steel output went down by 6.4 percent year on year to 2.98 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German Steel Federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the first five months of this year, crude steel production in Germany declined by 10.8 percent year on year to 14.43 million mt.

In the given month, Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.83 million mt, down by 9.8 percent, while in the January-May period it decreased by 13.7 percent to 9.01 million mt, both on year-on-year basis.

In May, the country’s hot rolled steel output grew by 0.5 percent year on year to 2.66 million mt, while dropping by 8.3 percent to 12.79 million mt in the first five months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.