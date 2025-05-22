 |  Login 
German crude steel output down 11.9 percent in Jan-Apr

Thursday, 22 May 2025 14:58:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, Germany’s crude steel output went down by 10.1 percent year on year to 2.95 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German Steel Federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the first four months of this year, crude steel production in Germany declined by 11.9 percent year on year to 11.45 million mt.

In the given month, Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.86 million mt, down by 11.2 percent, while in the January-April period it decreased by 14.6 percent to 7.18 million mt, both on year-on-year basis.

In April, the country’s hot rolled steel output fell by 8.6 percent year on year to 2.49 million mt, while dropping by 10.4 percent to 10.13 million mt in the first four months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.


Tags: Pig Iron Crude Steel Raw Mat Germany European Union Steelmaking 

