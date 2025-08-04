 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts...

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts 5.2% rise in crude steel output for Jan-July 2025

Monday, 04 August 2025 14:21:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for July and the first seven months of 2025.

In July, Zaporizhstal produced 309,000 mt of pig iron, 264,000 mt of crude steel and 231,200 mt of finished steel, up by 17.9 percent, 5.3 percent and 14.4 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-July period of this year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 2.03 million mt, up by 13.3 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 1.83 million mt and 1.59 million mt, respectively, moving up by 5.2 percent and by 11.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Pig Iron Crude Steel Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Production Zaporizhstal 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output down 4.4 percent in June 2025

23 Jul | Steel News

Severstal’s sales revenue falls in H1 2025, sales volume rises

22 Jul | Steel News

MMK’s crude steel output down 18.2% in H1 2025

21 Jul | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal crude steel output up in Jan-June 2025

02 Jul | Steel News

German crude steel output down 10.8 percent in Jan-May 2025

25 Jun | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 4.7 percent in May

23 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine reports 5.9 percent rise in pig iron output for Jan-May

10 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for January-May

03 Jun | Steel News

German crude steel output down 11.9 percent in Jan-Apr

22 May | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 6.4 percent in April

22 May | Steel News