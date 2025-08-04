Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts 5.2% rise in crude steel output for Jan-July 2025

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for July and the first seven months of 2025.

In July, Zaporizhstal produced 309,000 mt of pig iron, 264,000 mt of crude steel and 231,200 mt of finished steel, up by 17.9 percent, 5.3 percent and 14.4 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-July period of this year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 2.03 million mt, up by 13.3 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 1.83 million mt and 1.59 million mt, respectively, moving up by 5.2 percent and by 11.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis.