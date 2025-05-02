Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for January-April

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for April and the first four months of 2025.

In April, Zaporizhstal produced 282,800 mt of pig iron, 270,600 mt of crude steel and 228,300 mt of finished steel, up by 6.7 percent, down by 2.8 percent and down by 0.5 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-April period of this year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 1.13 million mt, up by 7.8 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 1.01 million mt and 865,700 mt, respectively, moving up by 0.9 percent and by 2.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.