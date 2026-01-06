Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal sees 11.1 percent rise in crude steel output in 2025

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for December and the full year of 2025.

In December last year, Zaporizhstal produced 314,000 mt of pig iron, 278,500 mt of crude steel and 251,400 mt of finished steel, up by 10.3 percent, 13.4 percent and 7.4 percent year on year, respectively.

In 2025, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 3.57 million mt, up by 14.8 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 3.21 million mt and 2.79 million mt, respectively, moving up by 11.1 percent and by 15.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.