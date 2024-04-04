Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases pig iron output in Q1

Thursday, 04 April 2024 14:24:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for March and the first quarter this year.

In March, Zaporizhstal produced 273,100 mt of pig iron, 260,000 mt of crude steel and 219,400 mt of finished steel, rising by 41.1 percent, by 41.0 percent and by 45.5 percent year on year, respectively. In the January-March period of this year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 785,400 mt, up by 62.1 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 731,000 mt and 615,300 mt, respectively, moving up by 85.7 percent and by 88.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Meanwhile, the company’s blast furnace No. 3 is currently operating stably following the completion of the first stage of its overhaul, as SteelOrbis previously reported.