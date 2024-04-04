﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases pig iron output in Q1

Thursday, 04 April 2024 14:24:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for March and the first quarter this year.

In March, Zaporizhstal produced 273,100 mt of pig iron, 260,000 mt of crude steel and 219,400 mt of finished steel, rising by 41.1 percent, by 41.0 percent and by 45.5 percent year on year, respectively. In the January-March period of this year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 785,400 mt, up by 62.1 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 731,000 mt and 615,300 mt, respectively, moving up by 85.7 percent and by 88.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Meanwhile, the company’s blast furnace No. 3 is currently operating stably following the completion of the first stage of its overhaul, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Crude Steel Pig Iron Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Production Zaporizhstal 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal completes first stage of BF No. 3 overhaul

29 Mar | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.8 percent in February from January

27 Mar | Steel News

German crude steel output increases by 4.6 percent in January-February

25 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts lower pig iron output due to Russia’s attacks on energy infrastructure

21 Mar | Steel News

China’s crude steel output up 1.6% in Jan-Feb despite unexpectedly weak post-holiday demand

18 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron output up 42.5 percent in January-February

12 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its output in Jan-Feb

06 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts increased outputs for January

01 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron output up 44.5 percent in January

29 Feb | Steel News

German crude steel output increases by 4.9 percent in January

27 Feb | Steel News