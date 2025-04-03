Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its outputs in Jan-Mar

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for March and the first three months of 2025.

In March, Zaporizhstal produced 296,600 mt of pig iron, 270,100 mt of crude steel and 226,000 mt of finished steel, up 8.6 percent, 3.9 percent and three percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-March period of this year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 849,600 mt, up by 8.2 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 748,400 mt and 636,700 mt, respectively, moving up by 2.4 percent and 3.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.