Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal crude steel output up in Jan-June 2025

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for June and the first six months of 2025.

In June, Zaporizhstal produced 292,500 mt of pig iron, 267,500 mt of crude steel and 220,400 mt of finished steel, up by 23.4 percent, 13 percent and 20.4 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-June period of this year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 1.72 million mt, up by 12.6 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 1.56 million mt and 1.32 million mt, respectively, moving up by 5.2 percent and by 6.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.