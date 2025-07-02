 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ukraine’s...

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal crude steel output up in Jan-June 2025

Wednesday, 02 July 2025 17:14:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukraine-based Zaporizhstal steel mill, which belongs to Metinvest, has announced its production results for June and the first six months of 2025.

In June, Zaporizhstal produced 292,500 mt of pig iron, 267,500 mt of crude steel and 220,400 mt of finished steel, up by 23.4 percent, 13 percent and 20.4 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-June period of this year, Zaporizhstal’s pig iron output amounted to 1.72 million mt, up by 12.6 percent year on year, while its crude steel and finished steel production totaled 1.56 million mt and 1.32 million mt, respectively, moving up by 5.2 percent and by 6.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Crude Steel Pig Iron Raw Mat Ukraine CIS Steelmaking Production Zaporizhstal 

Similar articles

German crude steel output down 10.8 percent in Jan-May 2025

25 Jun | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 4.7 percent in May

23 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine reports 5.9 percent rise in pig iron output for Jan-May

10 Jun | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts higher outputs for January-May

03 Jun | Steel News

German crude steel output down 11.9 percent in Jan-Apr

22 May | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 6.4 percent in April

22 May | Steel News

China’s steel bar exports increase by 48.1 percent in Jan-Apr

20 May | Steel News

China’s crude steel output up 0.4 percent in Jan-Apr, drops 6.82 million in Apr

19 May | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel outputs increase in Q1

14 May | Steel News

Ukraine reports 8.1 percent rise in pig iron output for Jan-Apr

12 May | Steel News