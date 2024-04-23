﻿
World crude steel output down 4.3 percent in March

Tuesday, 23 April 2024 11:56:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Global crude steel production in March this year decreased by 4.3 percent year on year to 161.2 million mt, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

In the January-March period this year, global crude steel production increased by 0.5 percent year on year to 469.1 million mt.

In March, crude steel output in Asia amounted to 118.3 million mt, decreasing 5.8 percent, with China’s output at 88.3 million mt, down 7.8 percent, with 7.2 million mt produced by Japan, falling by 3.9 percent, 12.7 million mt produced by India, rising by 7.8 percent, and 5.3 million mt produced by South Korea, moving down by 9.5 percent - with all comparisons on year-on-year basis.

EU-27 countries produced 11.6 million mt of crude steel in February, down by 4.3 percent year on year. In the given period, Germany’s output amounted to 3.5 million mt, up 8.4 percent year on year.

Turkey produced 3.2 million mt of crude steel in February with a 18.0 percent increase compared to the same month in the previous year. The CIS registered a crude steel output of 7.8 million mt, increasing by 1.5 percent on year-on-year basis, with Russia’s estimated output at 6.6 million mt, up 0.8 percent year on year.

In North America, in March, crude steel output totaled 9.5 million mt, down by 1.4 percent year on year, with the US producing 6.9 million mt, remaining stable, both year on year. Crude steel output in South America in March amounted to 3.5 million mt, down by 0.2 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, with Brazil’s output totaling 2.8 million mt, up by 5.6 percent year on year.

In the given month, Africa produced 1.9 million mt of crude steel, increasing by 1.1 percent year on year. In the Middle East, crude steel output totaled 4.8 million mt, moving up by 4.0 percent.


